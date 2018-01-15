Sports reporter Courtney Roland, who went missing in Galleria, issues statement after hospital stay

HOUSTON - Sports reporter Courtney Roland issued a statement following her mysterious disappearance in the Galleria area earlier this month.

This is the statement Roland released on Twitter:

"On Friday, I was released from Houston Methodist medical Center. After undergoing five days of extensive testing, doctors determined I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication. I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Houston Methodist for providing me with expert medical care. I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for your thoughts, prayers, and support. I would also like to thank the Houston Police Department for their efforts. My family and I are so appreciative of the kindness and thoughtfulness my friends and so many of you showed me. I wish I could thank each of you in person."

Thank you all for your prayers!

At the time Roland was found, police blamed a reaction to medication for her disappearance, which Roland echoed in her statement.

The 29-year-old reporter was reported missing Jan. 6 after she covered the Texas team Elite football camp in west Houston, according to police.

Houston police officers found Roland the following Monday sitting at a table at a nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant around 8:15 a.m.

