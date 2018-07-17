Sports Illustrated swimsuit show model Mara Martin breastfeeds daughter on the catwalk

A model who walked the runway in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit show is making huge waves for the way she owned the catwalk: She did it while breastfeeding her baby daughter.

Mara Martin strut down the runway Sunday night in a metallic gold one-shoulder bikini while nursing her 5-month old daughter, Aria. The baby wore noise-canceling headphones and a diaper inside her own bikini bottom.

“She was a little hungry. It was her dinner time and the show kept getting pushed back,” Martin, 30, told TODAY in an exclusive interview. “Honestly, I didn't even think twice about it because I do it every single day.”

For more on how the walk-to-remember came to be, go to TODAY.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.