Sports fan dream job alert: NBA arena taste tester

Getting paid to attend a professional sporting event while eating all the delicious food the arena has to offer might sound like a fever dream to a hungry sports fan, but this can be a reality if you snag this NBA food taster job.

The website Pickswise is offering a lucky individual $500 to become to official food taster for the NBA season.

If you're picked, you'll get to travel to different NBA arenas to try the best grub they have to offer. You'll get to taste hamburgers, sausages, nachos, pretzels and probably so much more. If you've ever had a hankering for delicious arena food while attending a Houston Rockets game, this is right up your alley.

The official food tester will be given $500, tickets to the games and an allowance to purchase food at the arena.

You'll report back to Pickswise with your expertise decisions and share them with the world via their social media accounts, officially declaring who has the best food in the NBA.

If this feels like your calling, you must enter for the job before Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. EST. Pickswise will contact the winner by Oct. 15.

Entering the competition is simple by following the steps on the Pickswise website. You must be 21 or older to enter.

