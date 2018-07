SPLENDORA, Texas - It's a big weekend for a group of pint-sized athletes from Splendora. They are playing in the Little League World Series.

The Splendora Little League T-ball team had a big send-off Friday morning with a police escort.

The team's coach said the players worked very hard all season for the opportunity. They have a solid season record of 10-1 and were undefeated in the district and regional series.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.