Splendora officer injured in struggle with suspect, officials say

SPLENDORA, Texas - A Splendora officer was injured while struggling with a suspect Saturday, officials said.

After the officer pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 59, south of Farm-to-Market 2090, the suspect got out for a field sobriety test and assaulted the officer, investigators said.

Officials said after the attack, the suspect ran into the woods where investigators later located him. "He was so hopped up (on drugs) he wasn't scared of anybody and he wasn't coming out" of the woods, said Wally Wieghat, Splendora's police chief.

The officer is expected to recover from her injuries.

