Spike strip stops car in police chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A police chase Sunday morning ended when the car in pursuit ran over a spike strip.

Houston police said officers initially tried to stop a driver in a car believed to be stolen.

The driver took off from Hempstead Highway near 43rd Street in northwest Houston and led police onto local freeways, even driving in the wrong direction at one point on the North Freeway feeder road, police said.

When the car made its way to F.M. 1960 near Cypresswood, it struck a spike strip, and the tires blew.

The car eventually stopped on Rayford Road near Theiss Road, and police took three people into custody.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.