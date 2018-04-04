Spencer Solves It: Man gets cataract surgery to help with eyesight, wheelchair repairs done

After more than 30 years of marriage, Rita Scott gently shaves her husband Melvern’s beard.

The fact is, since 2008, Rita has had to do basically everything for her husband.

Melvern is a double amputee who lost both his legs because of complications from diabetes.

Not only that, he currently has peripheral vascular disease, heart disease, kidney failure, high blood pressure, severe paralysis in his right arm and hand and cataracts.

“I sit there and I watch him and my heart is like, ‘Oh, my God.’ This man can’t see. He can’t see what he’s doing. He can’t see and doesn't know that he is dropping things all over and running into things and I say ‘Why?’ This man needs to see again,” Rita said.

“Yes, we are in a very desperate way right now,” Melvern said. It wasn't always like this.

Years ago, the Scotts were a successful, two-income family. Melvern worked as a designer of oil field equipment and Rita worked in a credit union.

But suddenly, Melvern got very sick and was forced to retire and Rita became his full-time caregiver.

Now, surviving on Social Security benefits and strapped for money, the Scotts could not even afford the copays needed to fix Melvern’s eyes and fix his broken wheelchair.

That’s when Rita contacted Spencer Solves It.

And right away, we brought in Randy Hartley, one very loyal and generous soldier in Bill’s Brigade.

“If I can make his life just a little bit better, where we can see him seeing better and getting around better in a fully functioning wheelchair, than you know what? It makes it all worthwhile to me,” Hartley said smiling.

Now, with Randy’s donation of more than $500, Rita has the money to finally repair her husband’s broken wheelchair and give him his precious eyesight back.

Just hours later, Melvern is on his way into surgery to remove his cataracts.

Seven days later, Melvern said he can see and it feels amazing. “It’s a blessing. It’s like night and day,” he said.

"I just want to say to you, from the bottom of my heart: I feel joyful. I feel happy. I feel like someone cares. Thank you,” Rita said.

