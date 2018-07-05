Speeding driver slams pickup into house in Crosby, police say

CROSBY, Texas - A pickup truck crashed through a home in Crosby Wednesday, creating a massive hole in the resdience.

Police said the driver was speeding around 11 p.m. when he lost control on a curve in the 18600 block of Bluffview Drive.

The truck crashed through the home's garage, through a wall and then a fence before it stopped, police said.

The man was treated for minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

Deputies are investigating if alcohol played a role in the crash.

