Special prom held for girl with cancer at Alief Taylor HS

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A special moment and show of support was held Friday night for a Houston-area teen with cancer.

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, 18-year-old Iris Martinez had two important wishes.

One of them was to attend graduation, which her school made happen last month.

On Friday, her classmates and teachers fulfilled her second wish: going to prom.

"I feel good. I feel happy and very emotional," Martinez said.

Martinez was crowned the prom queen of her own special prom at Alief High School

Martinez previously had cancer and went into remission when she was 15, but then she was hit with the second diagnosis.

Her wishes were granted with a prom date from an old classmate.

"It was a moment that I wanted to experience due to my condition. I wanted to feel how to have prom, and they made it come true," Martinez said.

Despite the illness getting the best of her body, her spirit is untouched.

"I believe in miracles, and I know I'm going to get through it. I feel like I'm going to have kids and have a family," Martinez said.

