Special-needs student sexually assaulted by classmate at school, mother says

GALENA PARK, Texas - The mother of a special-needs student at a Galena Park ISD school claims her daughter was sexually assaulted by a boy during class.

“A 16-year-old should not be able to say #MeToo,” said the child’s mother.

In an effort to conceal her daughter’s identity, KPRC is not naming the child’s mother and instead referring to her as Jane.

Jane said, her 16-year-old daughter was in class at Zotz Education Center when a boy came up to her.

"He walks over to the area where her and her friend are sitting, he touches her between her legs, he makes a solicitation for prostitution offering to buy services,” said Jane.

She said her daughter shouted and said, “Don’t touch me! Leave me alone.”

Jane said the boy allegedly started threatening her daughter saying someone would shoot her house or beat her up.

"She walks out of the classroom and the boy is still shouting threats at her, she throws a desk at his direction, teacher still looking down at the computer,” explained Jane.

She said her daughter ran out of the classroom and wanted to run out the school door, but would get in trouble. Jane said her daughter was so upset she punched a window and then administration started running.

Jane said an officer showed up, but didn’t take a police report on April 9. Jane said she filed a police report the next day.

In regards to what happened in the classroom, Jane said there was surveillance video and she and another family member watched it with the district, but believes it was altered.

“Even in viewing the record when sitting down, it was altered, because it starts at the end of the incident when it should have started at the beginning, it started at the middle where it looks like the boy's laughing and talking and she just all of a sudden throws a desk out of nowhere,” said Jane. “When I asked on viewing the video for the rest of it, to show me the video in its entirety, it was sped up through the entire inappropriate touch, through the shouting and then there was no audio.”

Jane said she requested a copy of the surveillance twice and the district wouldn’t release it. She said they are now taking legal action to get a copy.

The family has also filed an investigation with CPS.

In a statement, Galena Park ISD said it did not know about the legal action but, “We are, however, aware this parent has presented concerns to our district. Galena Park ISD has been, and will continue to work through our district processes to resolve her concerns.”

Jane said she just wants closure for her daughter.

"It hurts me as a mother looking at my child at night and I have to wake her up because she's having nightmares and she's trying to run from somebody or fight in her sleep for herself,” said Jane.

