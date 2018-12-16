Special needs kid high-fives students every day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Almost everyone gets a high five at a Kansas City middle school.

They come from 11-year-old Evan Epperson, who has got it figured out.

"He's consistent, man. He doesn't miss a day," said Brittany Middle School Principal Brett Lyon.

Epperson knows how to put a smile on a face.

"It's just something that is him and his personality," Lyon said.

The sixth-grader has become known for doing this. He gives high-fives to students in the hallway on their way to lunch.

This simple positive gesture keeps his classmates smiling.

"It was heartwarming. I mean, I really enjoyed seeing how it made all the kids feel," said his father, Eric Epperson.



