Sparks fly as Texas City police chase car, use stop sticks

By Megan Kennedy - Digital News Editor

Connie Lynn Duke was arrested after a police chase in Texas City on Tuesday.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A woman was arrested Tuesday after three police agencies worked to stop her during a police chase. 

Investigators responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the exit ramp at mile marker 17 on Interstate 45. When crews arrived, the car backed up into the northbound lane of I-45 and the drive refused to stop when an officer activated their lights.

The driver, identified as Connie Lynn Duke, 49, was eventually stopped in the 3600 block of Farm-to-Market 1765 after officers used stop sticks, deflating her tires.

Video obtained by KPRC, courtesy Kerri Hadley-Perez, showed sparks flying from the wheels of Duke's car. 

VIDEO: Sparks fly as Texas City police chase car

Duke was arrested and charged with evading arrest and detention with a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $250,000.

