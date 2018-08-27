Spaghetti Warehouse keeps promise to reopen restaurant following Harvey destruction

KATY, Texas - The Spaghetti Warehouse is making good on its promise to relaunch, as it makes its announcement to open up Warehouse 72 this winter.

The restaurant name pays homage to the year 1972, when Spaghetti Warehouse opened in Dallas.

“Exactly one year ago, Spaghetti Warehouse faced a turbulent and uncertain future after the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, including the destruction of the longtime Spaghetti Warehouse home in downtown Houston,” said Michael Kim, the president of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants. “With the Houston location being in a flood zone, we lost the entire operation – a crippling blow to the overall Spaghetti Warehouse brand. Spaghetti Warehouse leadership made a firm commitment that we would return to Houston.”

The restaurant will offer family-style dining inside 8,650 square feet at the Marq*E Entertainment Center in Katy.

The main dining room will also be available as a banquet space for multiple types of functions.

Warehouse 72 will feature American fare with Italian flourishes made up of high-quality protein dishes, traditional pastas and handcrafted pizzas, restaurant officials said, including many other highlighted plates.

The Spaghetti Warehouse classics will still be available, with Executive Chef Don Flores putting flavorful twists on time-honored dishes.

Flores, who most recently served as executive chef at Katsuya in Los Angeles, has also earned street credit in kitchens of New York City restaurants including Casa Pomona, Tao, Bes and Neo.

Warehouse 72 will offer craft cocktails, sangria, premium Italian wines and local and national beer varieties from the 260-square-foot two-sided bar that will serve the inside and a 740-square-foot patio.

“Warehouse 72 not only represents that promised homecoming, but also an opportunity to re-engage loyal Spaghetti (Warehouse) customers while attracting a new generation of fans to the reimagined concept in the process,” Kim said.

The restaurant is expected to open this winter.

