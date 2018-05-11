SpaceX launches newest Falcon 9 rocket

NEW YORK - SpaceX was successful Friday in launching a new version of its Falcon 9 rocket that could eventually carry astronauts into space.

The Falcon 9 Block 5, as the new version is called, launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A two-hour launch window opened at 3:15 and the rocket took off near the beginning of the window.

Launch was delayed at the last minute on Thursday. Details about why the first attempt was aborted were not immediately available.

This launch carried into orbit the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, which will provide TV, internet and other telecom services to Bangladesh and the surrounding region.

After launch, SpaceX guided the first-stage booster of the rocket back to Earth and landed it safely on a platform in the ocean so it can be used again on a future mission.

SpaceX has landed and reflown boosters many times before. But in the eight-year history of flying Falcon 9 rockets, SpaceX has only ever sent the same rocket to space twice.

The company says the Block 5 can be re-flown as many as 10 times and can be easily refurbished between launches, which would drastically reduce the cost of a single launch.

This trip didn't carry astronauts. Though the Falcon 9 Block 5 was designed with human spaceflight in mind, NASA will require seven successful flights of the Block 5, with no significant changes to the rocket's configuration, before allowing humans on board.

The United States has not flown humans to space since 2011. That was the final year of NASA's Space Shuttle program.

Since then, the US government has been forced to rely on Russia to get astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

So, in 2014, NASA tapped SpaceX and Boeing to develop human-rated rockets and capsules that can ferry astronauts to the orbiting laboratory.

According to NASA's current estimates, Boeing could conduct its first crewed test flight in November, and SpaceX should notch its first crewed test mission in December.

The Block 5 variation of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will be the last major upgrade the company's workhorse rocket. In total, Falcon 9 rockets have made more than 50 trips to space over the past eight years.

Musk said after the inaugural launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket in February that SpaceX will soon focus all of its engineering talent on building its Mars rocket, called BFR.

SpaceX has no plans to use its Falcon Heavy, which is currently the most powerful rocket in operation, to fly humans. But the monstrous rocket is slated to put a couple of hefty satellites into orbit in the near future, according to the company's launch manifest.

