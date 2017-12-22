This is the story behind the photo of JJ Watt's jersey in space

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt is out of this world – or at least his jersey was.

The Houston Texans defensive end’s jersey was flown to the International Space Station by astronaut Shane Kimbrough, NASA told KPRC 2.

This is the first time the photo has surfaced since NASA said Kimbrough launched in October 2016 and landed in April 2017.

The jersey floated 260 miles above Earth. NASA said astronauts are allowed to take personal items with them to the Space Station.

Watt shared the photo on Instagram with this message: “Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when my jersey floats amongst the stars!! Crazy!!! Thank you @nasa!”

