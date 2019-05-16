SpaceX Falcon 9 booster rocket to be displayed at Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston's Galaxy Gala included an announcement of an exciting new exhibit to Space Center Houston by SpaceX -a Falcon 9 first stage booster. The booster will be displayed horizontally, allowing guests to walk underneath the flown…

HOUSTON - Space Center Houston's newest exhibit will showcase a SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage booster rocket this summer.

The rocket will be displayed horizontally to allow visitors to walk underneath it.

According to SCH, the booster launched in June 2017 in support of the commercial resupply mission and landed successfully on Earth. When the booster was flown a second time in December 2017, it marked the first time a refurbished booster was used for a NASA mission.

It's one of only two SpaceX Falcon 9 boosters on display and the first commercial space exhibit for Space Center Houston.

"We're excited to welcome Falcon 9 to our growing center," William T. Harris, president and CEO of the science and space exploration learning center, said. "It's part of an historic achievement designing a reusable rocket to further space exploration and America's commercial space industry. The new exhibit is one way we're interpreting the future of human spaceflight. We are deeply grateful to SpaceX for their contribution."

The announcement was part of the center's Galaxy Gala which raised $700,000 for the Manned Flight Education Foundation.

