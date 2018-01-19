NASA removes first African-American woman to become Space Station crewmember from flight

HOUSTON - NASA is making changes to its line-up of astronauts who will travel to the International Space Station this year.

Astronaut Jeanette Epps was scheduled to go to the ISS in June.

Epps would have been the first African American astronaut to live on the ISS.

NASA's announcement of Epps joining the crew went viral back in 2017.

While other African American astronauts have spent time on the Space Station, Epps would have been the first to live and work on the craft for months at a time as a full crewmember.



Instead she will take on duties at Johnson Space Center.

NASA said Epps will be considered for future assignments.



Astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor is taking her place on the Expedition 56/57 crew, which launches in June.

It is unclear why Epps was replaced on the mission.

