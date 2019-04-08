Give you the moon: HMNS' new exhibit bringing moon to Space City

Only a few privileged individuals get to experience space up close and not just as a video, photo or headlines, but now the Houston Museum of Natural Science is doing the impossible.

It is bringing the moon to Houston.

OK, obviously it’s not the actual moon, but it’s pretty darn close.

The new exhibit, called “Moon” by Luke Jerram, will be landing at the HMNS on April 19 and will feature a larger-than-life sculpture of the moon in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

According to the HMNS website, the sculpture features detailed “NASA imagery of the moon’s surface, using projection mapping.”

The 23-foot, internally lit sculpture will also feature landmarks such as Apollo 11’s landing spot and the “dark side of the moon,” and each inch represents 42 inches of the moon’s surface.

Admission to the exhibit is located in the Alfred C Glassell Jr. Hall and will be included with regular admission to the permanent exhibit halls.

For more information, go to the HMNS website.

