SpaceX to make second attempt to test Starhopper after Monday's scrub

SpaceX via CNN

BOCA CHICA BEACH, Texas - After scrubbing Monday's test of the Starhopper spacecraft, SpaceX will try again Tuesday.

The test is being conducted at the company's facility at Boca Chica Beach, Texas. It was scheduled to begin about 5 p.m.

During the test, Starhopper, which is a prototype for the company's Mars-bound Starship vehicle, is supposed to rise about 492 feet into the air and land back on the launchpad.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted Monday that there was a problem with the igniters and that an inspection was required.

"We will try again tomorrow," Musk tweeted.

Space X did not appear to be offering a livestream of the test, but the YouTube channel for Everyday Astronaut appeared to have a live feed, which is embedded below. KPRC 2 has no control over this livestream.

