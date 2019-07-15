NASA astronaut, crew speak about ISS expeditions

HOUSTON - NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will speak Monday afternoon about the upcoming expeditions to the International Space Station.

Meir and crewmates Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates, a Roscosmos spaceflight participant, will discuss their Sept. 25 launch aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft.

The launch will take place at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The three will join six other crew members about the ISS: NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan; European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Alexey Ovchinin.

