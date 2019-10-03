LIVESTREAM: Friendswood astronaut returns from International Space Station

Astronaut Nick Hague is attended to after landing in Kazakhstan on Oct. 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Friendswood astronaut returned from the International Space Station on Thursday after spending 200 days orbiting Earth.

Nick Hague was part of the Expedition 60 crew. He bid farewell to the ISS late Wednesday night before boarding the Soyuz spacecraft bound for home.

The Soyuz undocked about 2 a.m. and began a deorbit burn about 5:30 a.m. Landing happened in Kazakhstan about 6 a.m.

Hague tweeted photos just before his departure with the caption, "What an extraordinary journey!"

What an extraordinary journey! Part of what has made this experience so special was being here with my friends, classmates and our international partners. Thank you to all involved in the success of my mission on @Space_Station. I'm coming home🌎 pic.twitter.com/IGlvd4d2vA — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) October 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.