Bricks on Mars? How you can design a Lego space vehicle

HOUSTON - For all the Lego and space enthusiasts out there, there is a new contest that could keep you quite occupied this month.

Lego is asking users to be creative and think about what kind of space vehicle they would take to travel to Mars.

After building your space vehicle of choice with Lego bricks, take up to five photos of your creation and send them to the contest. Submissions can be either in physical Lego bricks or using Lego Digital Designer.

Contestants can submit designs up until Aug.1. Winners will be announced on Aug. 22.

The winner will receive a “spacylicious package of LEGOs.”

For more information on the contest entry, prizes, rules and judging, click here.

