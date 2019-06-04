Traffic headache: SW Freeway main lanes to be reduced near West Loop until early 2020

TxDOT

HOUSTON - One of the northbound lanes of U.S. 59 between Chimney Rock Road and Weslayan Street will be closed from Monday until early 2020.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it's part of the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

Three lanes will remain open for the duration of the project.

In order to facilitate the closure, crews will restripe the northbound main lanes. This weekend, crews will make the changes. Two lanes will be closed during this time.

The $259 million project is expected to "significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving," TxDOT said.

