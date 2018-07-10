Southwest Airlines will stop serving peanuts on all flights starting Aug. 1

HOUSTON - Southwest Airlines flight attendants soon will be offering passengers a different snack during flights.

Starting Aug. 1, the airline company will no longer serve peanuts on any flight, according to a company spokesperson.

There will still be pretzels and other options available, including a "wonderful portfolio of free snacks on longer flights," the spokesperson said.

Here is the entire statement from the company:

"Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA. However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, especially for customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning Aug. 1.

"We hope that our free pretzels (and the wonderful portfolio of free snacks on longer flights), served along with our legendary Southwest Hospitality, will please customers who might be nostalgic or sad to see peanuts go. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where all customers—including those with peanut-related allergies—feel safe and welcome on every Southwest flight.

"We’ll miss the peanuts, but, at the end of the day, it’s our Southwest Employees and the Hospitality they deliver that set us apart, far more than peanuts ever could."

