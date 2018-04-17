Engine cover of Southwest Airlines plane headed to Dallas ripped off

PHILADELPHIA - A Southwest Airlines flight from New York's La Guardia Airport to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off.

Passengers walked off the plane on the tarmac at the airport. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered on foam from fire crews.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that flight 1380 "landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal." No other details were given.

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration wasn't immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn't immediately provide any details.

