DALLAS - Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher has died, according to the airline.

Southwest Airlines tweeted news about Kelleher's death.

Jon Ostrower, editor-in-chief of The Air Current, tweeted the announcement was first released in an internal message.

BREAKING: Southwest Airlines founder and industry titan Herb Kelleher has passed away, according to an internal message to employees. — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) January 3, 2019

Aviation leaders have been reacting to the news of Kelleher's death

"Your employees come first. And if you treat your employees right, guess what? Your customers come back, and that makes your shareholders happy. Start with employees and the rest follows from that." - Herb Kelleher



March 12, 1931 - January 3, 2019 - End of a truly legendary era. https://t.co/xXvz8iZGua — AMFA National (@AMFANational) January 3, 2019

Herb Kelleher - he’s shone as a beacon to others in seeking to lead successful employee focused airline business https://t.co/gXVf7UY50c — Leo Nugent (@leonugent) January 3, 2019

Kelleher is seen here posing with Willie Nelson.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.