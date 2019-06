LEAGUE CITY, Texas - The southbound lanes of I-45 will be closed in League City this weekend.

Those who are headed from the city to Galveston may want to seek an alternate route.

The Gulf Freeway lanes will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be forced to take the FM 646 exit and ride the I-45 feeder road through the intersection. Drivers will be allowed back on the freeway after FM 646.

