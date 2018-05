PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas - A South Texas man has a whale of a fishing story to tell for the rest of his life.

Bacilio Hernandez of Corpus Christi caught an 11-foot tiger shark off the coast of the Padre Island National Shore.

Hernandez caught the shark last week and posted photos on his Facebook page.

