South Side gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help finding three people who robbed the Stripes gas station and convenience store on the South Loop and Wayside Drive last week.

Surveillance video shows one of the robbers forcing everyone to the floor before going for the cash drawer.

He broke the register open and ordered the clerk to open the safe, police said.

When she told him she couldn't, he grabbed her phone and forced her to unlock it, according to police.

The robbers got away in a gold Toyota Camry.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.