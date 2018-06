HOUSTON - A South Houston resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 8.

The ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #218, located at 12407 Mopac Expressway in Austin.

The winner decided to remain anonymous.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (14-30-33-44-56), but not the Mega Ball number (13).



