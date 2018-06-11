Son shoots, kills father during argument at southwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON - A man shot his father to death during an argument in southwest Houston, police said.

According to police, the father went to his son’s home just after midnight Monday at the Westbury Reserve Apartments in the 12200 block of Fondren Road.

The two got into an argument and the son, in his late 20s, asked his father to leave, police said. When the father, who was in his late 30s, refused, the son got a gun and shot his father to death, according to police.

The son’s girlfriend and children, who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, were not injured.

The son was taken into custody and will be charged with murder, police said.





