HOUSTON - A physical fight in a YMCA parking lot led to a son running his father over with a car, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said they responded to the YMCA located off Tomball Parkway, where the father had been run over. He was conscience while being transported to an area hospital, Gonzalez said.

The car was located, but the son was not found.

Deputies have not yet released the identities of the two.

