Son accused of stabbing 79-year-old mother to death makes first court appearance

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man accused of stabbing his 79-year-old mother to death at her home near Humble made his first court appearance late Tuesday night.

Garry Jenkins, 56, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Prosecutors said Jenkins confessed to stabbing his mother, 79-year-old Vertie Hamilton.

Her body was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday by a neighbor, Jose Dixon, inside her home in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Prosecutors said Hamilton was found lifeless with a knife sticking out of her back.

Surveillance video taken from across the street from the home that was released Tuesday shows a black car pull up and Jenkins getting out of the passenger side.

Dixon said he saw Hamilton let Jenkins into her home.

According to the video, Jenkins was inside the home for 11 minutes and was the only person in her home that day. Dixon's ankle monitor also placed him inside the home on the day of the killing, prosecutors said.

According to Dixon, Jenkins had been staying with his mother, but she was growing tired of his behavior and planned to confront him.

"She said to me that whenever she saw her son that she was going to tell him that it's over because she's tired. He's going in, back and forth, breaking parole and she can't be spending money like that," Dixon said.

Dixon said he's known Hamilton and her family for years and checked on her often. Dixon said he became concerned when he hadn't heard from Hamilton and she stopped answering her phone and her door. He said he called Hamilton's sister and deputies before he used the key she gave him to go into her home, where he found her body laying next to a coffee table.

Jenkins is being held in a Harris County jail with no bond.

