Son accused of shooting, killing father appears in court

HOUSTON - A man accused of shooting and killing his father during an argument in southwest Houston faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

Dentrell Adam Claverie, 21, was charged with murder. He is claiming it was self-defense against his father, according to court documents.

According to police, Claverie's father went to his son's house just after midnight Monday at the Westbury Reserve Apartments in the 12200 block of Fondren Road. Relatives identified the victim as Adam Weber, 41.

Police said Weber had been drinking before he arrived and the two got into an argument. Claverie asked his father to leave, police said.

When his father refused, Claverie got a pistol and shot his father four to six times, killing him, according to police.

Claverie's girlfriend and 5-month-old twin daughters, who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, were not injured.

Relatives said Claverie's father, who was from New Orleans, had been staying with him, his girlfriend and the children for about a month.

It is unclear if they witnessed the shooting.

Devastating: “He defended his family. It was self defense,” says the girlfriend of a man accused with shooting and killing his father. The father from Louisiana had been staying with his son for about a month. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/8jXs3P2UHj — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) June 11, 2018

Claverie’s girlfriend said they asked his father to leave Sunday night, but he refused.

Claverie's bond was set at $60,000.

