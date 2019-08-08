How you can take part in Torchy's Tacos' first taco eating contest

HOUSTON - Do you ever notice yourself guzzling down your tacos in record time?

If so, Torchy’s Tacos is hosting its first Some Like It Hot taco eating contest for those who want to challenge their taste buds and threshold for heat.

On National Hot and Spicy Food Day, Aug. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., 30 brave taco junkies will test their limits.

Every contestant has up to 30 minutes to complete this daunting task, and the person with the best time will receive a $200 Torchy’s gift card, a custom Yeti tumbler and some Torchy’s swag.

All contestants will receive free tacos, $20 in Taco Money and Torchy’s swag.

While Torchy’s features a special Taco of the Month every month, in August it introduces a new spicy hot taco every week. The four weekly tacos will be this year’s taco eating contest lineup.

The Some Like It Hot taco lineup includes:



Bottle Rocket Shrimp Aug.1-Aug.31: Habanero battered fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, candied jalapeños, cilantro and Diablo Mayo on a flour tortilla.



Barnburner Aug.12-Aug.31: Marinated and grilled beef, chopped bacon, Manzano chile salad, Texas artisan goat cheese, cilantro, Avocado Sauce and Diablo Sauce on a flour tortilla.



The Creeper Aug.19-Aug.31: Habanero battered fried chicken, chorizo, chopped bacon, Brushfire jalapeños, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and Creamy Ghost Pepper Sauce on a flour tortilla.



Scalding Pig Aug.26-Aug.31: Pasilla and Ghost Pepper stewed pork, jack cheese, escabeche carrots, chicharrón, sour cream, cilantro and Torchy’s own XXX Hot Sauce on a flour tortilla.

If you do not want to participate in the contest, you can relax on the sidelines sipping The Ranch Party, a signature cocktail mixed specifically for the heat of the Some Like It Hot tacos. The cocktail contains a mixture of Playa Real pineapple tequila, sweet and sour, Topo Chico, Tajin salt and lime.

If you are up for the challenge, sign up here:- https://torchystacos.wufoo.com/forms/some-like-it-hot-taco-eating-contest-houston/ .

