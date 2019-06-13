Spencer Solves It: Woman with eczema finds relief

HOUSTON - Christal Washington slathers on moisturizing cream in a desperate attempt to get some relief from the itching, the burning and the blistering that comes with an eczema flare-up.

For weeks, Washington, 22, was forced to endure the nonstop pain and irritation of severe eczema.

She said the pain was bad.

“On a scale from 1 to 10, this was a 10. Definitely a 10,” she said.

To make matters worse, Washington, who works full-time at a child day care center, doesn’t have any health insurance or prescription drug coverage.

When she went to a doctor’s office desperately seeking relief, that doctor prescribed two different types of drug creams costing a total of over $2,000.

“That's for two tubes of cream. That’s something regular people just can’t come up with just like that. I was shocked,” she said.

That’s when her mom wrote to Spencer Solves It for help. Right away, Washington went to Legacy Community Health, the largest federally qualified health system in the state of Texas.

At Legacy, they offer extremely, low-cost, high-quality health care to over 170,000 Texans.

Dr. Sara Tran treated Washington's condition and prescribed two different steroid creams to fight the eczema and an antihistamine to reduce outbreaks.

As for the cost, Bill’s Brigade takes care of that, thanks to several of our generous donors.

Two weeks later, Washington is all healed up and totally free of all pain.

“I just want to say that I’m very, very thankful that you were able to help me out, because this was terrible. I could not live with it this way,” she said.

