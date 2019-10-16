More free heart tests being offered in October

HOUSTON - At 17 years old, Jarron Holden is a hard-driving high school basketball player who unfortunately knows what it's like to have your heart stop beating.

It happened to him during a basketball game on Aug. 31, 2016.

"I remember, I leaned over. I put my hands on my knees like I was tired. I took two or three steps and collapsed," Holden said.

Holden actually died two times but was revived by paramedics and survived, the victim of a hidden heart defect that no one knew he had.

Now, to protect you and your children from ever having to go through the horror of sudden cardiac arrest, we at KPRC 2 are partnering with several dedicated charities throughout the year to offer free, in-depth heart screens to all student-athletes.

These are tests that can find hidden heart defects that a standard school sports exam just can't detect.

The next couple of heart screens are coming up fast.

The first, The Mason's Heart Foundation Heart Screen, will take place this coming Saturday, Oct. 19, in Humble at the Atascocita Community Church at 17271 W. Lake Houston Parkway.

It begins at 9 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m.

The second, The Damani Gibson Foundation Heart Screen, takes place a week later on Sunday Oct. 27, in Cypress at Villa Sport at 12951 Barker Cypress Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Both events are free, but you are asked to register your children for testing in advance. You can do that by clicking on the links provided in this story.

