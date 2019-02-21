Catching hidden heart defects: Free screening this Sunday

HOUSTON - Sherri Juniel and her husband Alan look at pictures of the boy they built their lives around, their talented, athletic son, Cameron.

“He was the picture of perfect health. He was strong, strapping, muscular. He was in incredible shape,” Alan said.

But, on May 17, 2015, with no warning whatsoever, Cameron suddenly collapsed right in the middle of a basketball game and died from a hidden heart defect no one knew he had, not even his parents.

“I never could have imagined what I saw, my son lying in the middle of the basketball court, lifeless,” Sherri said.

Now, Sherri and her husband have created the Cameron Juniel Project and are teaming up with the Windsor Village Church, University of Houston Student Pharmaceutical Association, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, the Cody Stephen’s Foundation and KPRC-TV Channel 2 News to offer a totally free, in-depth heart screening for hundreds of young student-athletes that will include the electrocardiogram test. A simple five-minute test that can detect hidden heart defects a typical school sports exam just can’t find.

Again, this heart screen is absolutely free, but you have to register your child first online.

To sign up for the free event, click here

The heart screen will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Kingdom Builder’s Center at 6011 W. Orem Drive in Houston.

