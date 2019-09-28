Social media shows support for deputy who was gunned down during traffic stop

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was gunned down Friday in an ambush during a traffic stop on Willancy Court near West Road.

Dhaliwal was rushed by helicopter to a hospital but died, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Robert Solis, 47, and said he had been charged with capital murder in connection with Dhaliwal's death.

In 2015, Dhaliwal made history when the HCSO allowed him to keep his beard and wear a dastaar (turban) while on patrol — a requirement of his Sikh religion. He became the first HCSO deputy to be allowed to wear a turban and articles of the Sikh faith, while on duty.

The 41-year-old deputy was a father of three children. He was a 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The Houston Sikh community is in mourning after losing what they feel was one of their shining stars. Dhaliwal worshiped and worked with families at the Sikh National Center near Jersey Village. Dhaliwal was the center's youth community leader. He is being remembered as an individual who made a tremendous impact on not only those young people, but also everyone he came into contact with.

Residents of the community patrolled by Dhaliwal laid flowers, ribbons and wreaths just feet from where he was shot and killed.

Dhaliwal befriended many of the residents he served. Angel Sims described him as a pillar in the community.

"He was an angel to the children in our community," Sims said. "Always helping, always doing, always serving."

In the hours since his death, thousands have expressed their condolences for Dhaliwal's family on social media. Click here to donate to Dhaliwal's scholarship fund.

Here's a look at some of those posts:

Deputy S. Dahliwal thanks United Sikhs for their generous donation of supplies. They drove from California! Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 8, 2017

‪Our Harris County community loves their law enforcement officers. Not surprised to learn that a community-led vigil is... Posted by Ed Gonzalez on Friday, September 27, 2019

Constable Ted Heap, along with his deputies and staff, mourn the loss of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep... Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Friday, September 27, 2019

The Cy-Fair Fire Department extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers who today... Posted by Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, September 27, 2019

‪‪Sandeep Dhaliwal wasn't just a trailblazer - he was a hero. His murder is horrific and it shows that even routine... Posted by Senator Pat Toomey on Saturday, September 28, 2019

