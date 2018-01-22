Sneak peek at cars in 2018 Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON - It's the time of year when car enthusiasts shift into high gear.

The 2018 Houston Auto Show is 48 hours away, but on Monday, all the vehicles were moved into NRG Center.

Workers drove the cars in and got them into position before the show opens on Wednesday.

Workers parked the cars inside NRG Center with the precision with which they were built. Workers have less than one day to position everything before possible drivers hit the floor.

"As you can tell, we are setting up still. This is a huge event. It takes up the entire 700,000 square feet of NRG Center and we bring in almost 800 different vehicles. So it takes a few days to set up," Roshelle Salinas, a spokesperson for the Houston Auto Show, said.

At the Auto Show, you will be able to see some of the 2018-2019 model year vehicles, the latest cars from nearly 40 of the world's top car makers, and you can also check out the high-end cars from Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini.

It's a place to shop, wish and check out never-before-seen cars.

"This year is extra special. Ram has held back from revealing a truck while they were in Detroit last week and they're going to reveal a new truck here in Houston on preview night and the public will be able to see it on Wednesday," Salinas said.

At the show, you will be able to test-drive 80 cars that are on display.

"Today, we are finalizing all of our setup. We will start polishing off the cars tomorrow so we can open on Wednesday to the public," Salinas said.

It's not just cars -- "Star Wars" will be making an appearance as well.

