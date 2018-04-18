Snapchat shooting suspect released from jail after posting $40,000 bail

Brandon Hicks is seen in this April 18, 2018, mugshot provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON - The suspect sought in connection with a shooting that was seen in a Snapchat video posted earlier this month was released from jail Tuesday.

Brandon Hicks, 21, was released from jail after posting a $40,000 bail on a charge of deadly conduct, according to jail records.

Authorities identified Hicks as the man seen in a video posted on the social media service earlier this month, firing at least nine shots from the back seat of a moving vehicle.

VIDEO: Man fires gun from vehicle in Snapchat video

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened in late March or early April in the area of Hempstead Highway and Huffmeister Road.

Court records showed that Hicks has been arrested each year for the last three years.

The circumstances of his most recent arrest were not immediately released.

