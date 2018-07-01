VIDEO: Smoke prompts evacuation of Houston-bound plane at Reagan National Airport

HOUSTON - Travelers on board a Mesa Airlines flight, operating under United Airlines, were safely evacuated after smoke was detected in the cabin Sunday morning.

The plane was leaving Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., en route to Bush Airport in Houston.

A video posted on Twitter shows passengers evacuating the plane. Officials said no passengers were injured during the incident.

The cause of the smoke is unknown. An investigation is underway.

