Smoke, flare spotted as Pasadena plant decommissions

PASADENA, Texas - Residents noticed smoke coming from a plant in Pasadena on Saturday.

The plant, Styrolution Bayport Plant, is in the process of decommissioning, according to an alert from CAER, the East Harris County Manufacturers Association's alert system.

The plant is located at 12222 Port Road and is in the process of shutting down its EB and Styrene units.

"Over the next few days there could be some intermittent use of the plant's safety flare as the plant is being decommissioned. The flare is designed to effectively burn emissions so that offsite impact is not expected. There is also the chance that some high-pressure steam may be released during certain phases of the shutdown which could result in a loud noise and a white plume," the alert read.

For more information about the plant, or if you have concerns, call 281-474-1054.

