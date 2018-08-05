5 dead after small plane crashes in Southern California parking lot; nobody on ground hurt

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Five people were reportedly killed Sunday when an airplane crashed into a shopping center parking lot in Santa Ana, California.

All five victims were passengers on the plane, according to the report.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac says the twin-engine Cessna 414 declared an emergency before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Orange County's John Wayne Airport.

Photos from the scene show the plane upright but on its belly outside the South Coast Plaza shopping center. The fire department is on scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

