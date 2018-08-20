Small plane crashes in woods after hitting roof of La Porte building

LA PORTE, Texas - A small airplane landed in a grove of trees Monday after crashing into the roof of a nearby building.

The crash was reported about 6:45 a.m. near the La Porte Municipal Airport.

According to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the airplane had just taken off when the engine started making a strange noise.

The pilot tried to land on Spencer Highway, but hit a storage building before landing in a wooded area, the spokesman said.

Video from Sky 2 showed a hole in the roof the storage building, and insulation was strewn across the road.

The pilot, who was the only person aboard the airplane, was not injured, according to the spokesman.

The plane sustained serious damage.



