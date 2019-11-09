Small plane crashes in Harris County, HCSO says

Lloyd Overcash

A small plane crashed in Harris County on Saturday, officials said.

Authorities with the Federal Aviation Administration said a small plane crashed north of 10800 N. Grand Parkway in Harris County. The pilot was the only person in the plane and walked away from the crash with no injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Gonzalez said the pilot landed the plane on an open field.

The scene is active and investigation into the crash is ongoing.

@HCSOTexas units are at a single-engine small aircraft crash north of 10800 N. Grand Parkway at 2920. May have been a result of engine failure. Pilot was the only occupant and was able to walk away without injury. He landed on an open field. @TxDPS will be lead agency #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Ub1SMZKW8X — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 9, 2019





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.