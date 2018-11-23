Small Business Saturday: How to celebrate small shops in Houston

HOUSTON - In an effort to support small businesses across the country, Small Business Saturday began on the day after Black Friday in 2010.
They have declared the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.
"Small Business Saturday is the day we celebrate the Shop Small movement to drive shoppers to local merchants across the U.S.," a mission statement reads on a Facebook page dedicated to supporting small businesses across the nation.
Looking to get in on the fun? Here are some of the businesses in Houston participating in Small Business Saturday:
