Small Business Saturday: How to celebrate small shops in Houston

HOUSTON - In an effort to support small businesses across the country, Small Business Saturday began on the day after Black Friday in 2010.

They have declared the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.

"Small Business Saturday is the day we celebrate the Shop Small movement to drive shoppers to local merchants across the U.S.," a mission statement reads on a Facebook page dedicated to supporting small businesses across the nation.

In 2010, American Express created #SmallBizSat to support and celebrate the diverse range of small businesses that... Posted by Small Business Saturday on Friday, November 23, 2018

Looking to get in on the fun? Here are some of the businesses in Houston participating in Small Business Saturday:

Come to Winter Street Studio November 24 for small business Saturday! Buy local from artists of Houston! Posted by Lenora Palacios on Friday, November 23, 2018

Check out our busy schedule for Small Business Saturday, coming up this weekend! Posted by Brazos Bookstore on Monday, November 19, 2018

This Saturday, November 24, 2018 shop, eat and celebrate with the small businesses in your neighborhood this holiday... Posted by Houston Southeast on Friday, November 23, 2018

There is something for everyone at The House Of Couture Houston! Check us out on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday! Posted by Betty Branch on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Small Business Saturday is just around the corner (November 24) and we're counting down the many ways to shop, sip and save in #midtownHOU! Plan ahead---> https://bit.ly/2DkIG48 Posted by Midtown Houston on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

For Small Business Saturday I am offering a drawing for every customer who comes in for 10-25% off of one item! Saturday only😁. Winter Street studios B5 - 2101 Winter Street Houston Tx Posted by Artful Life Clay on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

💥10% OFF EVERYTHING THIS SATURDAY Stop by Sunshine's Vegetarian Deli this Saturday to enjoy our delicious Vegetarian &... Posted by Sunshine's Health Food Store Vegetarain Deli on Thursday, November 22, 2018

Some new pieces that are available now in my Etsy shop for Small Business Saturday and at Hello-Lucky in Houston. To... Posted by Marisa Avelar Artwork & Design on Friday, November 23, 2018

