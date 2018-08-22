UPDATE: 'High school beef' turned drive-by leaves woman injured, deputies say

Authorities investigate a drive-by shooting at a home in northwest Harris County, Texas, on Aug. 22, 2018.

HOUSTON - “High school beef” seems to be the motivation behind a drive-by shooting Wednesday that injured a woman who was sleeping at a northwest Harris County home, deputies said.

The shooting was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a home on Grand Haven Drive near Wexford Park Drive.

Harris County deputies said the 33-year-old woman, two other adults and five children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV driving by the home with weapons pointed out of a window.

The woman was grazed by a bullet, deputies said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, deputies said.

No other injuries were reported.

This is the second time the home has been shot up since March, deputies said.



