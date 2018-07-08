Sleeping man shot in East Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police said a man was shot while he was sleeping in his East Houston home.

Capt. Jim Dale said police and EMS responded to a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Colby near Canal Street on Houston's near east side. Police said a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom when a man in another room fired his gun and the bullet passed through the interior, wall striking the victim. The man who fired the weapon was highly intoxicated and police are investigating whether or not the man fired the weapon intentionally, said Dale.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police. The case was referred to the Houston Police Homicide Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office for further investigation and charges.

