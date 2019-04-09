Skip the line! AMC to offer mobile concession ordering at Houston-area locations

HOUSTON - A little movie magic is coming to theaters in the Houston area.

AMC is making it easier to get snacks and drinks at Houston-area theaters with a mobile app.

The app makes it possible for moviegoers to skip concession lines by allowing you to order on your phone.

You can order your snacks before you arrive at the theater and they will be freshly prepared and waiting at an express pickup kiosk near the concessions area.

“We are routinely seeing some 45% of all AMC ticket purchases processed online, and the mobile order option is another way we’re making a trip to the movies more convenient for guests,” said Tonya Mangels, vice president, product marketing, AMC. “Now guests who are already breezing past the box office with their mobile ticket purchase can go straight to the express pick-up kiosk to grab their mobile-ordered food or have it delivered to their reserved seat, depending on the location.”

For theaters that serve food, the items will be brought directly to your seat.

All costs will be added directly to your ticket price.

Here's a complete list of locations that will accept mobile orders:

AMC Katy Mills 20

AMC Metropark Square 10

AMC Studio 30

AMC First Colony 24

AMC Gulf Pointe 30

AMC Willowbrook 24

AMC Deerbrook 24

AMC Fountains 18

AMC Brazos Mall 14

AMC Spring 10

AMC Yorktown 15

AMC Houston 8

